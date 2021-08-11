Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,609. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.11. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

