Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 904 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

MGK stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.54.

