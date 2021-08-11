Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

