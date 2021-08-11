Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,178,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 94,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

