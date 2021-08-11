Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $66.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $51.45 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 4,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,004,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $30,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,679.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

