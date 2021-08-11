British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 520.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.63. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). In the last three months, insiders bought 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

