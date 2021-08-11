Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.55. The stock had a trading volume of 981,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,256. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.