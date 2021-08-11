Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.83 million, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

