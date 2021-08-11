Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 26,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.