Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.