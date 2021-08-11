Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $4.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share of $4.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 705.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $14.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,976. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

