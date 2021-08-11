Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.