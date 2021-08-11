Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.