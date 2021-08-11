Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

ASMB opened at $3.51 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.