Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

ASMB opened at $3.51 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

