Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $20,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 502.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 560.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

