Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

