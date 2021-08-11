Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) PT at $21.86

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ATI opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 290,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 72,489 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.