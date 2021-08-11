Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $33.90

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aramark by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 930,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Aramark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

