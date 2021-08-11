Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $304.44

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.44.
A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Baidu stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $354.82.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.