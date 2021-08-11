Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $304.44

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.44.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Baidu stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

