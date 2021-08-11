Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $146.63

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Credicorp stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after buying an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

