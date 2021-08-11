Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) PT at C$46.42

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.90 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

