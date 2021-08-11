Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target at $59.18

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

