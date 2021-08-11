Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $43.00

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.