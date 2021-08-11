Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

AMYT stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.81 million and a PE ratio of -19.05. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

