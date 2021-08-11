Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TKO stock opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.