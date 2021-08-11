Brokers Offer Predictions for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for 10x Genomics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $164.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,077,097. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

