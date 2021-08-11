Brokers Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $411,174. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

