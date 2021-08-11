Brokers Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,226,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

