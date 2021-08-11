Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

