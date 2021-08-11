Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

