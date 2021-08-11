Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

