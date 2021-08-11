BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 993,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. BRP Group has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

