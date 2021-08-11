Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 453,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,122. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

