Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

