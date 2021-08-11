Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NYSE:CBT opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.
