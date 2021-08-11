CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

