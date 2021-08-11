Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 199.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caladrius Biosciences were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

