Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NYSE:ELY opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

