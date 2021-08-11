Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,853 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $3,923,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

