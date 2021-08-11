Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,853 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.