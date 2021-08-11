Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CALT. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of CALT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 7,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,628. The company has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.