Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 174.39% from the stock’s current price.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of BDSX opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $264.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

