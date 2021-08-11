Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.71. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.47, with a volume of 577,445 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.30.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

