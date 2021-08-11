Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Cannabis Wheaton Income alerts:

Shares of TSE XLY remained flat at $C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 938,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company has a market cap of C$190.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.