Capital Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CPTP opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Capital Properties has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.