Capital Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of CPTP opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Capital Properties has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Capital Properties Company Profile
