Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 1,108,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,434. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

