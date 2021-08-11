Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 349,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

