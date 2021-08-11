Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $5,114,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

