Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

