Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

