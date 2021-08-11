Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

